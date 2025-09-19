Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction 2025: How It Compares to Early Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)

The Water as an Architectural Element: Incorporation of water in Modern Design

BGSM is Capturing India's Spiritual Attention

A New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: How Private Players Are Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat

Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic during his marriage? Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weathe

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement: 'Modi did embarrass Trump'

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction 2025: How It Compares to Early Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Little Pepe: The Next Solana or BNB?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic during his marriage? Here's what we know so far

The Indian all-rounder is again in the news for his love life. Now, as per recent news online, Hardik Pandya might have cheated on his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic during his marriage? Here's what we know so far
Hardik Pandya was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hardik Pandya is currently making headlines not for his performance on the cricket field but for his love life. Yes, you read it right! As per some media reports, the Indian all-rounder, who was married to Natasa Stankovic, was cheating on her with a UK-based singer, Jasmin Walia. This all started after Jasmin shared a video on her Instagram handle, and in the comment section, a social media user pointed out she had previously admitted her past relationship lasted 'almost two years'.

 

''So you posted that your last relationship was almost two years long. Which means you and Hardik were dating way before the divorce was announced. Divorce was announced in July 2024, which means you and Hardik were together nearly a year before the announcement,'' the user wrote.

 

What caught everyone's attention was that Jasmin even 'liked' the comment, which was suggesting she and Hardik were dating each other, even when he was married to Natasa Stankovic. However, Hardik is currently being associated with Mahieka Sharma, who has also been following each other on Instagram.

 

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

 

Mahieka Sharma is a model-actress who has studied Economics and Finance before entering the showbiz. She has been associated with several popular brands in recent times, including Uniqlo, Tanishq, and Vivo, among others.

 

She recently walked the ramp for some of the most celebrated fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. She was also awarded Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards. Hardik Pandya is currently busy with the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which is being held in the UAE. So far, Team India has managed to clinch both of their initial group stage games against the UAE and Pakistan with a massive margin.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms to Islamabad in India-Pakistan war? How can it help Muslim brother?
Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms in India-Pakistan war?
Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murmu as..., is now going viral for...
Meet Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who works closely with President Droupadi Murm
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp, Pakistan approves THIS massive amount for...WATCH
Operation Sindoor: LeT CONFIRMS destruction of Muridke terror camp...
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, her daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar calls her 'Don of...'; stepson Farhan Akhtar tells her to say 'NO' to…
On Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wishes
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE