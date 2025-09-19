Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic during his marriage? Here's what we know so far

The Indian all-rounder is again in the news for his love life. Now, as per recent news online, Hardik Pandya might have cheated on his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya is currently making headlines not for his performance on the cricket field but for his love life. Yes, you read it right! As per some media reports, the Indian all-rounder, who was married to Natasa Stankovic, was cheating on her with a UK-based singer, Jasmin Walia. This all started after Jasmin shared a video on her Instagram handle, and in the comment section, a social media user pointed out she had previously admitted her past relationship lasted 'almost two years'.

''So you posted that your last relationship was almost two years long. Which means you and Hardik were dating way before the divorce was announced. Divorce was announced in July 2024, which means you and Hardik were together nearly a year before the announcement,'' the user wrote.

What caught everyone's attention was that Jasmin even 'liked' the comment, which was suggesting she and Hardik were dating each other, even when he was married to Natasa Stankovic. However, Hardik is currently being associated with Mahieka Sharma, who has also been following each other on Instagram.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a model-actress who has studied Economics and Finance before entering the showbiz. She has been associated with several popular brands in recent times, including Uniqlo, Tanishq, and Vivo, among others.

She recently walked the ramp for some of the most celebrated fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. She was also awarded Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards. Hardik Pandya is currently busy with the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which is being held in the UAE. So far, Team India has managed to clinch both of their initial group stage games against the UAE and Pakistan with a massive margin.