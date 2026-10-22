FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: 'You Are A Foreign Agent', Annamalai Slams Govt Over CJP Arrests | Abhijeet Dipke | BJP

CJP Protest: 'You Are A Foreign Agent', Annamalai Slams Govt Over CJP Arrests | Abhijeet Dipke | BJP

CJP Protest: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Skip Delhi Crime Branch Questioning, Seek More Time

CJP Protest: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Skip Delhi Crime Branch Questioning, Seek More Time

Saudi-Houthi War: Two Killed In Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Oil Field; Amid Regional Escalation

Saudi-Houthi War: Two Killed In Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Oil Field; Amid Regional Escalation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Did Greg Chappell’s 'divide and rule' policy benefit Australia? Harbhajan Singh makes big claim

Harbhajan Singh has revisited Greg Chappell’s controversial tenure as India coach calling it one of the darkest periods in Indian cricket. Speaking on the Prakhar Gupta Podcast, he accused Chappell of dividing the team and reignited debate over the Australia connection.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Did Greg Chappell’s 'divide and rule' policy benefit Australia? Harbhajan Singh makes big claim
Former India coach Greg Chappell with Harbhajan Singh. (Image: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harbhajan Singh didn’t hold back when talking about the Greg Chappell era—he called it one of the toughest times Indian cricket ever went through. After India finished runners-up at the 2003 ODI World Cup, hopes were sky-high. Chappell came in as head coach in 2005 with huge expectations riding on his name especially with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid still in the squad. Fans were buzzing but the excitement fizzled out quickly. Chappell’s time in charge turned sour pretty fast and ended with India’s shock exit during the group stage of the 2007 ODI World Cup.

On the Prakhar Gupta Podcast, Harbhajan didn’t mince words. He called those days "the darkest days of Indian cricket" and blamed Chappell for dividing the team. According to Harbhajan, "The way Chappell behaved with Dada (Ganguly), and whatever he did with the Indian team during those days, it was one of the darkest and worst chapters in the history of Indian cricket. Appointing him as head coach was one of the worst decisions made by the Indian management. He implemented a divide-and-rule policy, where he made the players fight among themselves while acting as the ruler."

He didn’t stop there. "He spoiled the entire team. The players who played together in the 2003 ODI World Cup and shared such great bonding were no longer talking to each other. Our team was one of the strongest and most closely-knit teams, and he literally broke it apart," Harbhajan added.

The way Harbhajan tells it, Chappell knew exactly what he was doing—he went as far as hinting that Chappell might have split the squad on purpose. India was one of the few teams pushing Australia at that time, and Harbhajan saw Chappell’s actions as a way to break up that threat. 

"In my opinion, Chappell's main strategy was something else. In those days, India were the only team that consistently challenged Australia. It's possible that he tried to divide us so that we couldn't play as a united team on the field and would eventually lose matches. The same thing happened during the 2007 World Cup," he said.

After reaching the final in 2003, India crashed out in the group stage in 2007. Their most crushing defeat? Getting beaten by Bangladesh—a loss that sealed their early exit and left fans stunned.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma creates T20I history with first-ball six against New Zealand
Abhishek Sharma creates T20I history with first-ball six against New Zealand
Cockroaches Caught In Trap? Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka seek more time, what next?
Cockroaches Caught In Trap? Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka seek more time, what next
Did BJP call it "Priyanka's mission to launch Raihan" after Raihan Vadra alleged censorship?
BJP calls it Priyanka's mission to launch Raihan after Vadra's censorship claim?
Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shares son's major health update after firing attack | Watch
Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shares son's major health update | Watch
'Get Back On Your Plane': Iran's cold snub to Asim Munir after Pak Army Chief hands over Donald Trump's last warning
'Get Back On Your Plane': Iran's cold snub to Asim Munir after Pak Army Chief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement