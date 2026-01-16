Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge

Did Gautam Gambhir play a behind-the-scenes role in Rohit Sharma’s captaincy exit? Fresh accusations suggest the Indian head coach may have influenced chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the decision-making process.

An emblem of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma, surprisingly lost the captaincy despite steering the national team to triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee aimed for a fresh beginning as they prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, yet many believed that Rohit's ousting as captain was unduly severe. Although the announcement was made by the head of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary contends that head coach Gautam Gambhir had a considerable influence on this daring decision.

"I don't know what the primary cause is," Tiwary told Sports Today. "But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to 'fire the gun from his shoulder.' A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach's input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible."

The selection committee has named Shubman Gill as the new captain, focusing on the upcoming 2027 World Cup. Initially, there were suggestions that Rohit, who is 38 years old, would not be in contention for the next tournament, making a leadership change seem necessary. However, through his steady performances, fitness, and determination, Rohit has demonstrated that he still has the ambition to compete on the global stage one final time.

Tiwary voiced his dissatisfaction with the current management of the team: "There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI. To be brutally honest, I have lost interest in watching ODI matches. When a T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed and replaced by someone new, it feels unnecessary. Having played with Rohit, I feel a connection to him and disliked how this panned out. It felt disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to fans worldwide."

He also raised concerns about the "cricketing logic" of the decision, highlighting Rohit's credentials as a successful captain with two ICC trophies. Tiwary contended that this choice implied a doubt regarding Rohit's long-term capabilities.

"I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don't question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone."

