Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies controversial remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers: 'My intention was...'

Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates

DNA TV Show: How India can respond to Trump's tariffs

Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother at centre of family dispute over Rs 30000 crore estate

Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans

Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'

This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...

Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...

Baahubali's Kattappa aka Sathyaraj claims this film will earn Rs 1000 crore, is set to reunite with this superstar after 39 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies controversial remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers: 'My intention was...'

Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers

Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'

Farhan Akhtar on Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check 

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans

In his latest post on X, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a jibe at former England player Michael Vaughan in US President Donald Trump style. Take a look at the recent banter between the two.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans
Wasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often seen confronting former English player Michael Vaughan on X, and so was the case recently during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The fun banter between the two even continued after Team India clinched the game by 6 runs and levelled the 5-match Test series 2-2. In the most recent posts, Vaughan took a jibe at Jaffer on Day 5 of the Oval Test when England was just 35 runs away from the win with 4 wickets in hand. ''Afternoon @WasimJaffer14 .. Hope you are ok,'' he wrote on X.

In reply, Jaffer shared a picture of himself lying on a 'desi khaat' and wrote, ''Lying on a Baz having a ball, how about you @MichaelVaughan.'' To this, Vaughan wrote, ''This is very good from your content team Wasim...''

Replying to this, Jaffer wrote, ''Thanks from my content team, Michael. I asked if they could help you too. They read your predictions and said, “Ask him to focus on being content, not producing it.” Don’t listen to them though. I’d hate to lose my permanent social media wicket.''

Not only this, Jaffer went one step ahead and, along with Vaughan, he took a jibe at the President of the United States, Donald J Trump, whose government has been claiming to stop half a dozen wars and confrontations across the world within six months of his office.

''Reports of Donald Trump negotiating a ceasefire between me and @MichaelVaughan are BASELESS and UNTRUE. The social media war will continue. Thank you for your attention to this matter. #ENGvIND,'' Jaffer wrote.

Jaffer and Vaughan have been involved in a fun banter on X for a couple of years now. Even Jaffer's pinned tweet on the platform, wherein he is teasing Vaughan for England getting all out at 68. The post is from December 28, 2021.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...
BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...
Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details
India opens 8 new consular centres across US for easier visa and passport access
Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'
Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2
Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'
Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'
Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'
Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE