Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans

In his latest post on X, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a jibe at former England player Michael Vaughan in US President Donald Trump style. Take a look at the recent banter between the two.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often seen confronting former English player Michael Vaughan on X, and so was the case recently during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The fun banter between the two even continued after Team India clinched the game by 6 runs and levelled the 5-match Test series 2-2. In the most recent posts, Vaughan took a jibe at Jaffer on Day 5 of the Oval Test when England was just 35 runs away from the win with 4 wickets in hand. ''Afternoon @WasimJaffer14 .. Hope you are ok,'' he wrote on X.

In reply, Jaffer shared a picture of himself lying on a 'desi khaat' and wrote, ''Lying on a Baz having a ball, how about you @MichaelVaughan.'' To this, Vaughan wrote, ''This is very good from your content team Wasim...''

Replying to this, Jaffer wrote, ''Thanks from my content team, Michael. I asked if they could help you too. They read your predictions and said, “Ask him to focus on being content, not producing it.” Don’t listen to them though. I’d hate to lose my permanent social media wicket.''

Not only this, Jaffer went one step ahead and, along with Vaughan, he took a jibe at the President of the United States, Donald J Trump, whose government has been claiming to stop half a dozen wars and confrontations across the world within six months of his office.

''Reports of Donald Trump negotiating a ceasefire between me and @MichaelVaughan are BASELESS and UNTRUE. The social media war will continue. Thank you for your attention to this matter. #ENGvIND,'' Jaffer wrote.

Jaffer and Vaughan have been involved in a fun banter on X for a couple of years now. Even Jaffer's pinned tweet on the platform, wherein he is teasing Vaughan for England getting all out at 68. The post is from December 28, 2021.