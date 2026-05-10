Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth

Chennai Super Kings have reportedly asked fans attending their match against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk to avoid bringing political banners inside the venue.

Ahead of the CSK vs LSG match at Chepauk on Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings' management urged fans attending the game to avoid bringing any political banners, flags, or hoardings inside the stadium. The appeal came at a time when in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the state's new Chief Minister on the same day, just a few hours ahead of the IPL match.

On Saturday evening, CSK took to its social media handles and shared a 'special note' for the fans. ''Come celebrate cricket and the spirit of the game with us. Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags, or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full Yellove!'' CSK wrote in its post.

Take a look

A special note for the fans coming to Anbuden tomorrow! #AllYouNeedIsYellove pic.twitter.com/ZsT9r2Mtz7 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2026

However, the post didn't mention any political party or politician, but its timing is directly connected with Vijay's oath-taking ceremony at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The advisory from Chennai Super Kings captivated the attention of many on social media, as its home venue, Chepauk, has one of the loudest stadiums in the cricketing world. Earlier in February and March, whistles were reportedly banned inside Chepauk during the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026.

Notably, the whistle is the election symbol of Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Fans were shocked to know about whistles being restricted at Chepauk, but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association clarified that the decision to ban whistles inside the stadium was not imposed by them.