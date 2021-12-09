Did BCCI wait for 48 hours for Virat Kohli to step down as ODI captain? Find out

After Virat Kohli gave up his T20 captaincy after India's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, on Wednesday night, Kohli now has also been sacked from his position as a skipper of the ODI format, replaced by fellow teammate Rohit Sharma.

Many expected Kohli, who remains the test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The BCCI, it is learned, waited for the last 48 hours for Kohli, who has already relinquished T20 captaincy, to voluntarily step down from ODI leadership as well but he did not. By the 49th hour, losing the position to Rohit Sharma was simply 'fait accompli'.

Kohli's sacking was not even addressed by the BCCI statement which said that the All-India voters "decided" Rohit to be the captain for ODI's and the T20I's "going forward".

In a further indication of Rohit's growing stature within the team, the 34-year-old also replaced fellow Mumbai player Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain of the test side.

Under Kohli, India reached the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 but could not advance beyond the group stage at this year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. However, Kohli has a starry 72.65 ODI average and more than 5,000 runs with 21 ODI hundred in 95 matches. He will go down as one of the most accomplished and celebrated Indian captains.

(With input from Wires)