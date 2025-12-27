Did BCCI approach India great for Test coach role after South Africa series loss under Gautam Gambhir? Report claims offer was...

A bombshell report claims the BCCI may have discreetly approached a former India cricketer for the Test coach role following India’s series defeat in South Africa. The revelation has sparked speculation about behind-the-scenes reviews and possible changes in the red-ball setup.

While Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed significant success in white-ball cricket—securing both an ICC and an ACC trophy—his tenure with the Test team has come under intense scrutiny. Following a string of 10 Test defeats in SENA nations, including a recent 2-0 series loss at home to South Africa, reports suggest that his position as the red-ball coach may be in jeopardy.

According to a PTI report, an influential figure within the BCCI informally approached VVS Laxman following India’s underwhelming performance against South Africa. The inquiry was made to see if the former batting legend would be open to taking over the Test coaching duties. However, Laxman reportedly remains content in his current role as the 'Head of Cricket' at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Gambhir is currently contracted through the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the board may reconsider the arrangement based on the outcome of the upcoming T20 World Cup. There is growing debate within the BCCI regarding whether Gambhir is the right fit to lead the team through the remaining nine matches of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.

A BCCI source explained the current situation to PTI: "Gambhir does have (a) strong backing within the power corridors of Indian cricket and obviously, if India retain the T20 World Cup or at least reach the final, he would be seamlessly continuing with his assignment. However, it would be interesting if Gambhir continues in Tests too."

The source further noted that a lack of viable candidates may play in Gambhir's favor: "His advantage being (that there) aren't too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn't interested in coaching senior Test team."

The BCCI is expected to use the upcoming T20 World Cup and the subsequent two-month IPL window to evaluate the team's direction. This period will allow officials to decide whether to continue with a single coach across all formats or move toward a split coaching model. For "Guru Gambhir," the next few months will be critical in determining his long-term future with the national side.

Also read| BCCI names India squad for U19 World Cup; Vaibhav Suryavanshi included, Ayush Mhatre to lead