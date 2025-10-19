FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Did Ajit Agarkar influence Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements? Chief selector breaks silence

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks his silence on the speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test retirements. He addresses whether his decisions influenced the legendary duo’s exit from the longest format of the game.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 08:50 PM IST

Did Ajit Agarkar influence Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements? Chief selector breaks silence
On May 7, Rohit Sharma stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Just days later, on May 12, Virat Kohli followed suit, bringing an end to his own Test career. Both players had previously stepped away from T20 internationals, leaving only ODIs in their schedules. Speculation arose regarding a possible forced retirement, with coach Gautam Gambhir rumored to be involved, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar also thought to have played a part in the decisions.

After months of silence, Agarkar has finally shared his perspective on the situation. In an interview with NDTV, the former Indian pacer disclosed that both Rohit and Kohli were consulted about their futures in Test cricket, and it was ultimately their decision to retire. He emphasized that the choice was theirs alone, and that should put an end to the speculation.

"Both of them have been stalwarts of Indian cricket. They both approached. They felt it is a new WTC cycle, whatever people might think or not think. That's the reality. Both were very aware. Perhaps, they may not have gone for those two years as Test players in the WTC cycle," he said.

"England was a series where we would have loved some experience. The performance was incredible even though we didn't win. We would have liked some experience. But, they had made their decisions. Once you have played for as long as they have and they are sure about their decision—to walk away from a particular format—you have got to respect that," he added.

Rohit and Kohli last represented India in Test matches during the tour of Australia. During that series, Ravichandran Ashwin also announced his retirement from international cricket and returned home. Currently, both 'King' and 'Hitman' are in Australia, preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series set to begin on October 19.

At 38, Rohit has had an illustrious 18-year career, while Kohli, nearing 37, has been a prominent figure in cricket for 17 years. Both players are now racing against time, fitness, form, and luck to ensure they are ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup. As they approach the twilight of their international careers, their eventual departures will leave a significant void in Indian cricket and the global cricketing landscape.

Also read| No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
