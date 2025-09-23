Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies at 92

Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details
CRICKET
Legendary cricket umpire, Dickie Bird, who officiated 66 Tests and was one of the serving on-field umpires during the 1983 World Cup Final, has died aged 92.
The official X handle of the Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday shared the sad news of the demise of legendary umpire and the Honorary Life Member of the Club, Dickie Bird, at the age of 92. The caption of the post reads, ''MCC is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Harold 'Dickie' Bird. An Honorary Life Member of the Club, Dickie enjoyed an illustrious career as an umpire and was one of the most popular officials in the history of the game. He officiated in 66 men’s Test matches and we were privileged to welcome him to Lord's for the last of these, a Test match between England and India, in 1996.''
MCC is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Harold "Dickie" Bird. An Honorary Life Member of the Club, Dickie enjoyed an illustrious career as an umpire and was one of the most popular officials in the history of the game.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 23, 2025
He officiated in 66 men’s Test matches and we were… pic.twitter.com/r22NSrKCAZ
One of the most popular officials in the sport, Dickie Bird, is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket as well. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his stint.
In his career span, he has officiated in 66 Tests and 92 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup Finals, which include the inaugural World Cup Finals in 1975.
Apart from this, Dickie Bird had the opportunity to pick the greatest Test XI in 2013, wherein he didn't choose legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, which later sparked controversy cricket fraternity.
Sunil Gavaskar, Barry Richards, Sir Vivian Richards, Greg Chappell, Sir Garfield Sobers, Graeme Pollock, Allan Knott, Imran Khan, Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, and Lance Gibbs.