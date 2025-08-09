Twitter
Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exit buzz

Sanju Samson's tenure with the Rajasthan Royals appears to be nearing its end. The 30-year-old is reportedly seeking a trade, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showing interest. Samson is seen as a potential successor to MS Dhoni. Nevertheless, no trade has been finalized so far.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Dhruv Jurel is among the newest talents to rise in Indian cricket, and his appointment as the captain of the Central Zone for the Duleep Trophy marks a significant milestone in the career of the 23-year-old cricketer, heralding the start of the season. The action kicks off on August 28 in Bengaluru, and Jurel is set to lead the team, as he describes it, adding another feather to his cap; a pivotal year on the international stage.

This new appointment reflects the growing confidence that the selectors have in Jurel. His breakthrough moment came when he joined the England tour as a replacement for Rishabh Pant. He was entrusted with the wicketkeeping duties during the third and fourth Tests, and experts were counting on him to start the fifth Test of the series at The Oval.

India ultimately secured a six-run victory in that match, with Jurel's composure and precision playing a crucial role in that success. His ability to remain calm in unexpected situations has been a hallmark of his young career, both at the national and domestic levels of cricket.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals posted a congratulatory message stating: “Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega.” While it appeared to be a typical celebration of their player's achievement, the timing raised eyebrows, as it came less than 12 hours after reports emerged that the current captain, Sanju Samson, had requested to be released ahead of the next IPL auction in 2026.

The Royals have remained largely silent on the issue, and the post did not mention Samson at all. However, this crossover has sparked speculation, leaving fans wondering if the franchise is already contemplating a leadership change.

Jurel's role as captain will give him the chance to manage a squad brimming with potential. The twenty-two-man squad includes Kuldeep Yadav, who, despite not participating in any of the five Tests in England, remains a vital part of India's spin arsenal.

Also read| Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most consistent performer in 2-2 series draw against England

