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Dhruv Jurel over Rishabh Pant? Gautam Gambhir faces major selection calls for India’s 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

India face Sri Lanka in the 1st Test on August 15 with Gautam Gambhir facing a major selection dilemma. Will Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna make the XI or will India opt for Dhruv Jurel and another bowling option? Here’s India’s probable playing XI.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Dhruv Jurel over Rishabh Pant? Gautam Gambhir faces major selection calls for India’s 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
Courtesy: PTI
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India kick off their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 at Galle International Stadium and there’s a lot riding on this match with World Test Championship points in play. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill have some tough choices to make before the toss, especially with the spin-friendly pitch at Galle. Picking the right XI won’t be easy.

Shubman Gill’s finger injury was a worry before the tour game, but he’s back and fit. He missed part of the warm-up against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo but returned to bat on the final day and got cleared to play. Still, India won’t have Jasprit Bumrah (knee) and Sai Sudharsan (toe stress reaction) for this series. Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan step in as their replacements.

Let’s break down the main selection calls India’s management faces for the Galle Test.

Openers: Jaiswal and KL Rahul

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are set to open. Their partnership’s become the first-choice combo for India lately. With Sudharsan out, the top order is already thin, so there’s no point changing what works.

No. 3: Padikkal’s time?

Devdutt Padikkal’s the frontrunner to fill the gap left by Sudharsan. He’s coming off strong domestic form—including an unbeaten 142 in the tour game—so he deserves that No. 3 slot.

No. 6 Dilemma: Sarfaraz vs Jurel

With Sudharsan ruled out, Sarfaraz Khan comes back into the mix for the middle order. Mohammad Kaif’s all for it, especially with Sarfaraz’s strength against spin—a must-have at Galle. But Wasim Jaffer wants Dhruv Jurel at No. 6, hoping for a big performance from him to lock down a long-term spot. Either way, India needs a specialist batter against spin here. Sarfaraz’s record and style probably give him the edge.

Wicketkeeping: Pant, Jurel or both?

This is the big debate—who gets the gloves? Rishabh Pant is expected to keep, no surprises there. But Jurel’s made a case for himself as a pure batter, and some—including Murali Kartik—think he deserves a spot. There’s even talk, with folks like Harsha Bhogle, about picking both: Pant as the keeper-batter and Jurel at No. 7 for a deeper batting lineup. The catch? That setup cuts either the third seamer or a specialist spinner.

Spin: Suthar, Kuldeep, Jadeja

Spin will run the show at Galle, and India’s likely to pick three. Ravindra Jadeja anchors as the spin-bowling all-rounder. Kuldeep Yadav, especially with Ashwin out, leads the attack. Then it’s a toss-up for the third spot—Manav Suthar’s left-arm spin or the uncapped offie Saransh Jain. Saransh brings more control, but Suthar’s batting is a bonus India might not want to pass up, so he’s tipped to play alongside Jadeja and Kuldeep.

Pace: Gurnoor’s energy vs Prasidh’s experience

Only two seamers will play with a spin-heavy team. Mohammed Siraj leads the pace battery. The second slot is a straight shootout: seasoned Prasidh Krishna—who did well in the Afghanistan Test and last year’s Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy but was quiet in the warm-up—or uncapped Gurnoor Brar. Brar’s late push impressed a lot of people; his extra bounce in Colombo rattled the Lankan batters, and his India A haul against Sri Lanka stood out. Guys like Zaheer Khan and Farveez Maharoof are already calling him an ‘X-factor’ in Bumrah’s absence. Gambhir might just back Brar for a debut.

So, Gambhir and Gill have some real headaches—but those are the kinds of headaches any team wants before a big series.

Also read| IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka legend backs Shubman Gill, claims India won't miss Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

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