CRICKET

Dhruv Jurel opens up on stepping into Rishabh Pant's shoes in 5th Test vs England, says 'to overcome challenges...'

The 24-year-old Jurel has kept wickets for India in the last two Tests at the Lord's and Manchester while Pant dealt with multiple injuries, and now he will have to do that job full-time in the final game of the series as the visitors try to level the series 2-2.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 02:07 PM IST

Dhruv Jurel opens up on stepping into Rishabh Pant's shoes in 5th Test vs England, says 'to overcome challenges...'

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel understands that performing in overseas conditions will push the stocks of a player up and is excited to turn out for India in the fifth Test against England in place of injured vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

The 24-year-old Jurel has kept wickets for India in the last two Tests at the Lord's and Manchester while Pant dealt with multiple injuries, and now he will have to do that job full-time in the final game of the series as the visitors try to level the series 2-2.

"To overcome challenges when you go overseas is always a special thing. If you perform overseas, people will rate you high so I am very excited, just want to go out and express myself," said Jurel in a video shared by the BCCI.

"I am very excited to play because this match is very crucial for all of us. I am very excited to do that one thing which helps the team win," he added.

Jurel, who made his Test debut against the same opponent last year at Rajkot, has so far played four Tests and has also done well with the bat making 202 runs at 40.40 with a fifty.

"A team man is one who does that one thing whether you are playing or not which helps the team win," said Jurel, who made his first dent at the Test arena with a resolute five-wicket win in company of Shubman Gill at Ranchi against England.

Recalling about the moment when took the field in this series, Jurel said, “I used to think about playing at Lord’s since childhood so I was just feeling the moment. The experience (of playing there was great).” “First of all, what happened with Rishabh bhaiya was very unfortunate. When I went in to keep the wickets… it’s always a dream to play at Lord’s.” “We try, whenever that opportunity comes, we do that one thing which helps the team win.” Jurel also remembered the tips that Pant gave him.

“Rishabh bhaiya is a senior player, he told me on which line I can take the stance and about the feet movement and that is something I have been working on off the field with (T) Dilip sir (fielding coach),” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

