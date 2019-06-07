DhoniKeepTheGlove: Sports Minister Rijiju bats for Mahi, urges BCCI to take up issue with ICC

ICC World Cup 2019: In the ongoing row between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke in support of MS Dhoni.

The ICC had requested the BCCI to remove the Army insignia which were seen on the gloves of MS Dhoni during the India-South Africa clash in World Cup 2019. According to ICC, it was against its regulations.

However, BCCI have come in support of the gesture - a tribute to the Indian Army and especially the PARA Special Forces - which was well appreciated by Indian fans.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday (7 June) said that the BCCI should stand with MS Dhoni on the gloves controversy as it has nothing to do with politics.

"I am hopeful that BCCI will take up this matter with ICC and will solve this matter. MS Dhoni's identity is the country's identity, the army's identity and it is not politics. So, BCCI should stand with Dhoni," he told reporters.

"I would like to say very clearly that the government does not intervene in the affairs of the sports bodies. BCCI or any sports federation, they are autonomous and they run their affairs independently," he said.

During the India vs South Africa match, Dhoni was seen donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves.

"The incident that took place during the World Cup is a thing related to India's reputation, I want to say that BCCI, on their level, should take up the matter with ICC and keeping Indian citizen's emotions in mind, they should put forward their views properly. I would like to request BCCI to take up the matter with ICC properly and if necessary inform the government accordingly," he concluded.