'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

The father of the ex-Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has come up with another harsh criticism of the former Indian captain MS Dhoni

In a recent interview of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh’s father, has recently turned out to be quite controversial. The father of the ex-Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has come up with another harsh criticism of the former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Yograj Singh has always had a bitter hatred for Dhoni because, according to him, the latter has destroyed his son’s cricketing career.

Yograj has once again stirred controversy with his recent comments, where he accused Dhoni of being a bad captain and making wrong decisions that hampered Yuvraj’s cricketing career. While Yuvraj played the major part in India’s win in both the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of Dhoni, Yograj opined that Dhoni had forced Yuvraj into early retirement from international cricket.

“I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life — first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids,”

Yograj Singh also said that Yuvraj could have played for India for four to five years more, but Dhoni ended his career. He also accused MS Dhoni for spoiling the life of his son who could have played four to five years more, which clearly shows his mindset that Dhoni has cut short the cricketing career of Yuvraj.

Yuvraj singh played 402 international games for India between 2000 and 2017 and is considered one of the best cricketers in the country by many. His contribution to Indian cricket cannot be denied, especially the role he played during the T20 world cup in 2007 and the 2011 ODI world cup. However, Yograj has been continuously targeting Dhoni, which has created controversies among the cricket lovers.

Yograj went on to demand that Yuvraj be granted the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India, for his efforts to the national team and for playing cricket with cancer and winning the World Cup.

However, Yuvraj Singh himself has always said good things about Dhoni and their time together in the Indian team, but his father’s statement keeps on adding controversy and discussion about the internal scenario of Indian cricket team during Yuvi’s career.