Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

Gautam Adani plans next big move, has kept aside Rs 8388 crore for...

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty's marksheet goes viral on social media, check his scores in different subjects

'Even more American blood on...': Kamala Harris blasts Hamas after killing of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

Gautam Adani plans next big move, has kept aside Rs 8388 crore for...

Gautam Adani plans next big move, has kept aside Rs 8388 crore for...

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

8 colourful animals in the world

8 colourful animals in the world

7 animals that resemble dragons

7 animals that resemble dragons

8 iconic monuments built by Mughals in India

8 iconic monuments built by Mughals in India

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी �की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

The father of the ex-Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has come up with another harsh criticism of the former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a recent interview of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh’s father, has recently turned out to be quite controversial. The father of the ex-Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has come up with another harsh criticism of the former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Yograj Singh has always had a bitter hatred for Dhoni because, according to him, the latter has destroyed his son’s cricketing career.

Yograj has once again stirred controversy with his recent comments, where he accused Dhoni of being a bad captain and making wrong decisions that hampered Yuvraj’s cricketing career. While Yuvraj played the major part in India’s win in both the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of Dhoni, Yograj opined that Dhoni had forced Yuvraj into early retirement from international cricket.

“I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life — first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids,”

Yograj Singh also said that Yuvraj could have played for India for four to five years more, but Dhoni ended his career. He also accused MS Dhoni for spoiling the life of his son who could have played four to five years more, which clearly shows his mindset that Dhoni has cut short the cricketing career of Yuvraj.

Yuvraj singh played 402 international games for India between 2000 and 2017 and is considered one of the best cricketers in the country by many. His contribution to Indian cricket cannot be denied, especially the role he played during the T20 world cup in 2007 and the 2011 ODI world cup. However, Yograj has been continuously targeting Dhoni, which has created controversies among the cricket lovers.

Yograj went on to demand that Yuvraj be granted the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India, for his efforts to the national team and for playing cricket with cancer and winning the World Cup.

However, Yuvraj Singh himself has always said good things about Dhoni and their time together in the Indian team, but his father’s statement keeps on adding controversy and discussion about the internal scenario of Indian cricket team during Yuvi’s career.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet ‘lady Singham’ who cracked UPSC exam, is nightmare for arms smugglers, famous for her love story with..

Meet ‘lady Singham’ who cracked UPSC exam, is nightmare for arms smugglers, famous for her love story with..

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

Durand Cup Final 2024: NorthEast United beat Mohun Bagan 4-3 in penalties to win first-ever club trophy

'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series

'First of all....': Rahul Dravid's son Samit reacts to India Under 19 selection for Australia series

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Viral video: Girl's hot dance on "Chokra Jawaan" leaves netizens stunned, watch

Viral video: Girl's hot dance on "Chokra Jawaan" leaves netizens stunned, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement