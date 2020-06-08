'Dhoni does not forget things easily': S Sreesanth slams Ben Stokes for questioning MSD's intent during 2019 WC

Indian pacer S Sreesanth has slammed England all-rounder Ben Stokes after he questioned MS Dhoni's intent during a 2019 World Cup match in his book titled 'On Fire'.

Stokes wrote about India's 31-run defeat at the hands of England in the tournament. India's loss was also questioned by many former Pakistan players as they believed that the Men in Blue lost on purpose to remove their side out of the league.

Slamming Stoke's claims, Sreesanth during a Live session on Helo said, "For Ben Stokes, I will only say that you should pray that Dhoni does not play against you in the future. Dhoni does not forget things easily.

"I wish Stokes all the best for whenever he faces Dhoni again, be it IPL or an England vs India match. You must be earning in millions now, Dhoni Bhai will end your career. Dhoni will strike the ball everywhere and he (Stokes) can never dismiss Dhoni. Before he (Stokes) opens his mouth, he should make sure to wear a helmet".

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding had also come out in support of Dhoni and said that the wicketkeeper-batsman wanted to win the match against England.

"Well, people will write anything in books these days, because people are a lot more free with their opinions and when they are writing books, they need to be making headlines at times," Holding had said on his official YouTube channel.

"...It was not the game that India had to win, but I don`t think anyone can say that it was a team tactic to lose the game. I watched that game and it appeared to me as if India weren`t putting up their 100 percent, but I realised it was not the case when the expression on MS Dhoni's face told me that he desperately wanted to win, so I do not think it was a team decision to not try to win," he had added.