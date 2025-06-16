Mahendra Singh Dhoni's teammate for Chennai Super Kings has been levelled with some serious allegations by a franchise in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Know the whole story below.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the biggest and cash-rich T20 tournament in the world, concluded with its 18th season earlier this month with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the trophy for the first time. However, there are several other T20 leagues that are being held, and one such tournament is the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, wherein one of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates has been accused of some serious allegations. Yes, you read it right! Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been an important resource for Dhoni-led CSK, has now landed in another controversy.

Ashwin faces ball-tampering allegations

TNPL's team Madhurai Panthers (SMP) lodged an official complaint against R Ashwin and his team, accusing them of ball tampering during their game on Saturday, June 14. In the complaint, SMP alleged that Dindigul Dragons (DD) have used chemically treated towels to make the ball heavier. They also claimed that the ball made a metallic sound when it was hit with the bat.

However, Ashwin has been cleared by the TNPL organisers due to the lack of 'verifiable evidences'. ''The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams. The Playing Control Team - including umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature,'' TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan said in a statement.

R Ashwin has been accused of ball-tampering by Madurai Panthers after their loss to Dindigul Dragons on June 14. The TNPL has asked the franchise to submit proof, following allegations that Ashwin’s team used chemical-treated towels to tamper with the ball. (IE) pic.twitter.com/fvi5fhigzi — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, the Dindigul Dragons beat the Madurai Panthers by 9 wickets. Batting first, SMP posted 150/8 in 20 overs, including a half-century from Atheeq Ur Rahman off 41 balls. Chasing a below-par score, DD chased down the total on the third ball of the 13th over with a loss of just 1 wicket. For DD, Ashwin also smashed 49 runs off 29 balls.