'Dhoni became captain out of nowhere': Yuvraj Singh wants Rishabh Pant to be made Test captain

Yuvraj Singh has said that Rishabh Pant should be groomed as India's next Test captain

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has backed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to lead the Indian Test cricket team in near future.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj said Pant needs to be "groomed and given time", describing the keeper-batter as a player whose "game has evolved in recent years."

Speaking to Sports18, Yuvraj revealed how former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was handed the captaincy 'out of nowhere', but under the tutelage of current skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, someone like Rishabh Pant should be groomed.

"You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved," Yuvraj told Sports18.

Yuvi believes Pant can be the right man to lead the Test team in near future. Highlighting why he rates Pant so highly, the former Indian all-rounder revealed that as a wicket-keeper the current Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper has the 'best view' of the field.

"Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground. You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don't expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done," he added.

The former India star dismissed critics questioning Pant's maturity.

"I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time," said Yuvraj. "I don't know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team."

Yuvraj revealed that in his conversations with Pant, he often cites the example of Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who made 17 Test centuries batting at number seven. "You already have four Test hundreds already and you can do that. In terms of best wicket-keeper batsman, I see Rishabh could be the future legend," revealed Yuvraj.

Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner of late, owing to his antics in the Delhi Capitals' match against Rajasthan Royals as he was fined 100% of his match fees for breaching IPL's code of conduct.

