'Dhol wala check karo': Yuvraj Singh's lastest post from Manish Pandey's wedding is absolutely hilarious

Team India batsman Manish Pandey had one of the craziest 24 hours of his life - first, he leads Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and second he ties the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai.

Pandey - who captained the Karnataka team - scored a brilliant 45-ball 60 to help his side reach a total of 180 runs in Surat.

However, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious post which has left fans in splits.

Yuvi took to Instagram and wished the pair 'lifetime of happiness' but also pointed out a photobomber lurking at the background of their photograph.

“Dear @manishpandeyinsta and ashrita ! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness baaki sarey log pichey dhol wala check karo," his IG post read.

Pandey has played 23 one-day internationals and 32 T20 internationals for the Indian team and is part of the West Indies series.

He was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team - where he won the IPL under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. He was picked up for a huge amount by Sunrisers in 2018.