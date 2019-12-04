'Dhol wala check karo': Yuvraj Singh's lastest post from Manish Pandey's wedding is absolutely hilarious
Yuvraj Singh again showed why he is one of the wittiest.
Ashrita Shetty, Manish Pandey and Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh on IG:
Team India batsman Manish Pandey had one of the craziest 24 hours of his life - first, he leads Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and second he ties the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai.
Pandey - who captained the Karnataka team - scored a brilliant 45-ball 60 to help his side reach a total of 180 runs in Surat.
However, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious post which has left fans in splits.
Yuvi took to Instagram and wished the pair 'lifetime of happiness' but also pointed out a photobomber lurking at the background of their photograph.
“Dear @manishpandeyinsta and ashrita ! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness baaki sarey log pichey dhol wala check karo," his IG post read.
Pandey has played 23 one-day internationals and 32 T20 internationals for the Indian team and is part of the West Indies series.
He was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team - where he won the IPL under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. He was picked up for a huge amount by Sunrisers in 2018.