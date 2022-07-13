IND vs ENG: Dhanashree Verma's photo with Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty in London goes viral

Dhanashree Verma with Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty

The 1st ODI between India and England saw the visitors put on a fighting performance as they managed to restrict the host to just mere 110 runs in the 50-over game and reach the target in 18.4 overs.

After winning the toss, India chose to field first and the decision surely went in their favour as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rattled the English line-up which saw at least four English batters get dismissed for a duck.

Later skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shikhar Dhawan both stitched a 100 runs partnership to reach the total with ease, without losing a wicket, winning by 10 wickets.

While fans enjoyed the clash, the wives of the cricketers were also seen supporting their husbands and cheering for them in London.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma posted pictures of herself on her Instagram account, among which there was also a pic with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's wives - Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty.

Talking about the clash, India batter Virat Kohli had to miss out on the first ODI due to a groin injury. During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer at the Kennington Oval.

"Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has a right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them," BCCI wrote on Twitter ahead of the first ODI.