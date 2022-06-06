Dhanashree Verma reveals she is not Yuzvendra Chahal's 'first love'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his funny and witty nature. In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the bowler had won the prestigious Purple Cap after clinching a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches. In fact, he had even got a hat-trick in IPL 2022 against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while completing a five-for.

Supporting him during his excellent outing at the IPL 2022, was his wife Dhanashree Verma, who was seen screaming and cheering for him from the stands. However, when asked about her husband's 'beautiful smile', she said it is because he is around his first love.

Speaking on a podcast organized by Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dhanashree revealed that the bowler wears a smile to beat the on-field stress.

The reason behind Dhanashree’s celebration and more!



Watch Ep. 06 of the Royals Podcast now. June 5, 2022

"Yuzi is a very happy person, to be very honest, and he loves cricket. His first love is cricket, so being in this environment around his fellow mates is the primary reason behind him smiling always and having a beautiful smile," Dhanashree said during the podcast.

"I believe you need to strike a balance. The environment, of course, is very warm and friendly, but it gets stressful. So, you have to keep up with it. So, because of that, Yuzi is Yuzi all the time," she added.

She also spoke about dealing with stress herself. She added, "Everyone knows this by now that I am overly expressive. Obviously, super stressed. When people come to watch any game like the IPL, Tests, or ODIs, they are stressed because they support one team. You obviously want your team to do well. It’s our life now and we have to protect it in a way that it should not be as stressful as it looks like".