Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'

Dhanshree Verma and her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, have been in the news for the past few weeks, particularly after the latter's confessions regarding their divorce, which followed four and a half years of marriage. Yuzvendra Chahal had confessed in a recent podcast appearance that he and Dhanashree Verma were faking their marriage for two years. Now, Dhanashree Verma has broken her silence on the divorce and revealed that she kept crying in front of everyone.

Dhanashree Verma breaks her silence on divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma revealed that she broke down in tears after hearing the verdict on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. Speaking about the day of her divorce, Dhanashree Verma said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody," adding, "I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying; I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

Dhanashree Verma reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal wearing a 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt

Dhanashree Verma also spoke about the 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt Yuzvendra Chahal wore during the divorce proceedings. "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this," she said, adding, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"

Dhanashree Verma also shared how she supported Yuzvendra Chahal during their marriage and said, "You have to put in an effort. I know how much I have stood up for my partner, and everybody has seen that. Like for the smallest or biggest things, I have been there. Maybe because of that, my emotions came out. How you behave on that particular day is a reflection of you as a person."

