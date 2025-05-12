CRICKET
While addressing a press conference about the ongoing Operation Sindoor, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai made a special mention about Virat Kohli and his retirement from Test cricket. He even called his one of his favourites while speaking about Kohli.
Virat Kohli on Monday gave a shock to the entire cricketing world when he announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 14-year-long career. He took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement for his fans across the globe, along with a heartfelt message. This news of Kohli's retirement from red-ball cricket made his fans sad, and their reactions are all over social media. Even DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who was addressing a press conference on Monday about the ongoing Operation Sindoor, couldn't stop himself from expressing his sadness on Kohli's Test retirement. He even called him one of his favourites during the presser.
Not only this, the Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai also quoted an Australian proverb, 'Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must' to give a cold message to Pakistan. ''Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb - "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must". If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you,'' Lt Gen said while answering to a question asked by a reporter.
#WATCH | Delhi | DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says, "Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two… pic.twitter.com/B3egs6IeOA— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025
The 36-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking an end to his 14-year-long career where he not only scripted history by creating records with his bat but also shaped Team India in the red-ball format of the game.
He made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, and his last game was against Australia on January 3 earlier this year. In the 123 Tests, Virat Kohli has scored 9,230 runs with an average of 46.85, which includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.
