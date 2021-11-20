Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for DG vs TCB in Abu Dhabi

The third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Saturday will see Deccan Gladiators begin their campaign against the Chennai Braves.

The Gladiators are among the favourites to go all the way this season and the presence of Andre Russell, Tom Banton, Evin Lewis, and Wanindu Hasaranga just makes the team beat this season.

As for The Braves, they too have a talented squad, but barring Nicholas Pooran, they do not have an out-and-out match-winner.

Dream11 Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

DG vs TCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Bhanuka Rajapska, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton

All-rounder: Andre Russell, Yousuf Pathan, Wanindu Hasaranga and David Wiese

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Wahab Riaz, Tymal Mills

DG vs TCB Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton (wk), Asif Khan, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran

The Chennai Braves: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Roman Walker, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapska, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton (VC), Andre Russell (C), Yousuf Pathan, Wanindu Hasaranga and David Wiese, Munaf Patel, Wahab Riaz, Tymal Mills

Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Match Details

The match begins at 5:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 20. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rumman Raees, Hamid Hassan, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tom Moores(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Wahab Riaz(c), Anwar Ali

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Munaf Patel, Samiullah Shinwari, Mark Deyal, Dasun Shanaka(c), Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar, Khalid Shah, Angelo Perera, Roman Walker, Toby Albert, Tion Webster, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara