Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for DG vs DB in Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators will be up against Delhi Bulls in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Monday. After a 24-run victory over Chennai Braves in their 1st fixture, Deccan Gladiators were not able to hold their nerves against Team Abu Dhabi in the 2nd game.

As for Delhi Bulls, they, on the other hand, had managed to chase down the mammoth target of 125 runs against Chennai Braves on Sunday and won the match by 5 wickets. With this victory, Bulls completed a hat trick of wins in this competition.

Dream11 Prediction – Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Odean Smith

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Sultan 0Ahmed

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton (VC), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Odean Smith

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Monday, October 22. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rumman Raees, Hamid Hassan, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Tom Moores(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Wahab Riaz(c), Anwar Ali

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez ur Rehman, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nyeem Young, Akeal Hosein, Gulbadin Naib, Ravi Rampaul, Devon Thomas, Luke Wright