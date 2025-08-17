Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...

In the 3rd and final T20I match in the 3-match series against Australia, the 22-year-old South African batter broke Virat Kohli's major record in the shortest format of the game. Know more about it below.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis has etched his name in the history books after he shattered Virat Kohli's major T20I record during a game against Australia. In the third and final T20I match in the 3-match series, Brevis scored 53 off 26 balls, helping Proteas to put 172 runs on board in 20 overs. However, the Men in Green lost the game in the end by 2 wickets. But, Brevis' 50+ knock, which included one boundary and six maximums, helped him break Kohli's major T20I record.

Brevis breaks Kohli's T20I record

The 22-year-old South African batter shattered Kohli's T20I record of hitting the most sixes as a foreign player in the format on Australian soil. Brevis now has 14 sixes to his name in just three matches, whereas Kohli had hit 12 sixes in 10 matches he played in Australia.

Brevis has been in the news recently for his stellar batting performances. In the previous game against Australia, he went on to smash a century against the Aussies.

AUS vs SA T20I series

With the win in Cairns, Australia clinched the 3-match T20I series 2-1 against the Proteas. In the 1st game played at Darwin, the home side won the game by 17 runs, courtesy of a stellar 83-run knock from Tim David.

In the 2nd match, South Africa bounced back and levelled the series by crushing the home team by 53 runs. In this match, Brevis scored 125 off 56 balls and was also declared the Player of the Match.

In the 3rd and final match of the series, South Africa posted 172 runs in 20 overs, which Australia chased down with just one ball left in the end. Glenn Maxwell was declared the Player of the Match, and Tim David was named as the Player of the Series in the post-match presentation.