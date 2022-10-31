Search icon
Dewald Brevis continues to shine, takes jaw-dropping catch after scoring 162 off 57 balls; watch

Dewald Brevis scored the joint 3rd highest individual total in T20 cricket history after smashing 162 off 57 balls, and also took a diving catch later

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

Source: Twitter

South African sensation Dewald Brevis can do no wrong at the moment. After smashing a sensational 162-run knock in just 57 balls, Brevis also took a stunning diving catch later in the match during the CSA T20 challenge. 

The Titans faced off against the Knights on Monday, and the match proved to be an epic contest, as Brevis lit up the occasion by smashing an epic knock, scoring a hundred in just 35 balls. He would go on to score the joint-third highest individual total in T20 history, and later also took a brilliant catch as Titans won by 41 runs. 

Brevis first stopped the ball from going out for a six, and later dived inside the playfield to complete the catch. The incident took place during the seventh over of Knights' inning. 

Harmer smashed a big hit trying to clear the boundary ropes, only to get dismissed by the brilliant fielding effort from the South African teenager. 

Watch:

More to follow...

