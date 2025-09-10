Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dewald Brevis beats Aiden Markram to become most expensive player of SA20 League, to earn four times than his CSK salary

In the SA20 Auction for the upcoming 4th season, Dewald Brevis became the most expensive player in the history of the South Africa-based T20 league.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 12:19 AM IST

Dewald Brevis beats Aiden Markram to become most expensive player of SA20 League, to earn four times than his CSK salary
South Africa's star batter Dewald Brevis is now the most expensive player in the SA20 League history, as he got signed by Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million, which is roughly Rs 8.31 crore. Before Pretoria Capitals, Brevis has been associated with the MI Cape Town franchise since the inception of the SA20 League in 2023. In the previous three seasons of the league, he has scored 676 runs in 32 matches and 29 innings at an average of 29.39, which includes 4 half-centuries. His team clinched the title in the last edition of the SA20 League, wherein he scored 291 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.50, including two half-centuries.

 

The 22-year-old right-handed batter made his Test and ODI debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe. However, his debut in the shortest format of international cricket came in 2023 against Australia.

 

After Brevis was signed with Pretoria, the team's head coach and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said, "I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that is exactly what you need in T20 cricket. We have (Andre) Russell and (Sherfane) Rutherford, who can really step it up, and I hope Brevis does the same. I never associate performance with money. Leaving aside the R 16.5 million, I believe he is a fantastic talent. He plays spin very well, which is extremely important, and taking everything into account, that's why he went for that price."

 

 

Dewald Brevis' IPL career

 

Brevis made his Indian Premier League debut in 2022 when he was signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI). He was retained by the franchise for two more seasons. Earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh. In IPL 2025, he also played a match-winning knock of 57 off just 23 against the Gujarat Titans (GT), also earning him the Player of the Match award. 

