FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'

VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony

India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clas

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

Dew concerns ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk prompted curators to bring in a special anti-dew chemical from the USA. The move aims to reduce moisture impact and ensure a fair contest in the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Special arrangements have been implemented today at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) to mitigate the impact of dew. The match between India and Zimbabwe is set to commence at 7 PM, and significant dew is expected to form on the field as night falls.

This situation makes batting easier while posing challenges for bowlers. To address this, an imported chemical will be utilized to ensure a fair playing environment. As reported by The Indian Express, a chemical named 'Dew Cure', sourced from America, will be applied at Chepauk Stadium to lessen the dew's impact.

Although dew has not significantly affected previous evening matches, the rising temperatures in Chennai this week could lead to potential issues. For today's match, humidity levels are projected to be between 80 and 90%, indicating that dew will likely affect the outfield during the second innings.

The report also mentioned that 'Dew Cure' was sprayed on the ground on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another application scheduled for this afternoon. This is aimed at minimizing dew's effects during the night match between India and Zimbabwe. This chemical is commonly used in Major League Baseball fields.

'Dew Cure' has a history of use in cricket as well.

In 2006, the ICC utilized similar chemicals to combat dew during a match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The goal was to quickly dry the dew and maintain balance in the match.

A similar approach was adopted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011, where staff sprayed a chemical called APSA-80 about three hours prior to the day-night World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. The intention was to minimize the dew that settled on the pitch and outfield in the evening, allowing bowlers to achieve better grip and reducing dew's influence on the game.

Pitch report and records

The pitch at Chepauk is known for being slow and favorable for spinners, but this time a new pitch has been laid out. Currently, good bounce is being noted. In this scenario, runs are also being scored effectively. Up to now, 6 matches have taken place here during this World Cup, and in each of them, scores exceeding 170 have been achieved.

To date, nine T20 matches have occurred here. The team batting first has secured victory in 4 of those matches, while the chasing team has triumphed in 5. The highest team score recorded here is 200/4, achieved by Afghanistan against Canada in this World Cup. The average score for the first innings stands at 182.

The Indian team has participated in three T20 International matches at this venue, winning 2 and losing 1 against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be making their debut here.

The weather forecast for Chennai on Thursday looks promising. The sky is expected to be completely clear. The maximum temperature is projected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of around 24 degrees Celsius. There is no expectation of rain.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs by 1 year
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi
Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'
Aamir shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman's father is...
VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement