Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

Dew concerns ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk prompted curators to bring in a special anti-dew chemical from the USA. The move aims to reduce moisture impact and ensure a fair contest in the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

Special arrangements have been implemented today at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) to mitigate the impact of dew. The match between India and Zimbabwe is set to commence at 7 PM, and significant dew is expected to form on the field as night falls.

This situation makes batting easier while posing challenges for bowlers. To address this, an imported chemical will be utilized to ensure a fair playing environment. As reported by The Indian Express, a chemical named 'Dew Cure', sourced from America, will be applied at Chepauk Stadium to lessen the dew's impact.

Although dew has not significantly affected previous evening matches, the rising temperatures in Chennai this week could lead to potential issues. For today's match, humidity levels are projected to be between 80 and 90%, indicating that dew will likely affect the outfield during the second innings.

The report also mentioned that 'Dew Cure' was sprayed on the ground on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another application scheduled for this afternoon. This is aimed at minimizing dew's effects during the night match between India and Zimbabwe. This chemical is commonly used in Major League Baseball fields.

'Dew Cure' has a history of use in cricket as well.

In 2006, the ICC utilized similar chemicals to combat dew during a match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The goal was to quickly dry the dew and maintain balance in the match.

A similar approach was adopted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011, where staff sprayed a chemical called APSA-80 about three hours prior to the day-night World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka. The intention was to minimize the dew that settled on the pitch and outfield in the evening, allowing bowlers to achieve better grip and reducing dew's influence on the game.

Pitch report and records

The pitch at Chepauk is known for being slow and favorable for spinners, but this time a new pitch has been laid out. Currently, good bounce is being noted. In this scenario, runs are also being scored effectively. Up to now, 6 matches have taken place here during this World Cup, and in each of them, scores exceeding 170 have been achieved.

To date, nine T20 matches have occurred here. The team batting first has secured victory in 4 of those matches, while the chasing team has triumphed in 5. The highest team score recorded here is 200/4, achieved by Afghanistan against Canada in this World Cup. The average score for the first innings stands at 182.

The Indian team has participated in three T20 International matches at this venue, winning 2 and losing 1 against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be making their debut here.

The weather forecast for Chennai on Thursday looks promising. The sky is expected to be completely clear. The maximum temperature is projected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of around 24 degrees Celsius. There is no expectation of rain.

