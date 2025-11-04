Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Cabinet announces cash reward for Mandhana, Jemimah, and Radha

The Mahrashtra government has decided to felicitate three players from the Indian women's cricket team for their performance in CWC 2025 and reward them with a cash prize.

Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Cabinet congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their ICC CWC victory and even passed a proposal to recognise their achievement. In a meeting, it was decided that three players from the team, who come from Maharashtra, namely, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, will be given a cash reward by the Maharashtra government.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, praised the Indian team for their triumph over South Africa in the CWC Final on Sunday.

For those unversed, the Women in Blu defeated South Africa in the CWC Final on Sunday by 52 runs, to lift their maiden ODI World Cup trophy. Batting first, India posted 298/7 on the board with the help of Shafali Verma's blistering 87-run knock and Deepti Sharma's half-century.

In reply, Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt was the only player who gave a fightback to the Indian side and slammed a century. Other players simply crumbled in front of the Indian spin attack. Shafali Verna was declared the Player of the Match, and Deepti Sharma clinched the Player of the Tournament award.

On Tuesday, ICC also unveiled its World Cup Team of the Tournament, which included three star players from the Indian side. These were Smriti Mandhan, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's cricket team is also set to leave for the national capital from Mumbai on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.