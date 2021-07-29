SL vs IND: Devdutt Padikkal creates THIS unique record on his debut in 2nd T20I

From COVID-19 cases to injuries, the Indian camp has faced all the difficulties possible, but they still managed to give Sri Lanka a run in the 2nd T20I.

Just before the 2nd clash, the team had to make multiple changes to their playing XI after all-rounder Krunal Pandya was detected COVID positive. This ruled him out along with other close contact players from the series.

The team handed T20I debut caps to Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana.

While Sakariya and Rana had earlier received their maiden international caps in ODIs, Padikkal and Gaikwad made their international debuts in the second T20I.

New milestone for Devdutt Padikkal:

Devdutt Padikkal's inclusion in playing XI for India saw him create a unique record. He became the first man to feature in an international match for India among the players born in the 21st century.

Padikkal, who was born on July 7, 2000, had celebrated his 21st birthday recently. In terms of age, Padikkal is now the tenth youngest player to play for India in T20Is.

However, all the other nine players - Washington Sundar, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, and Rahul Chahar - were born before 2000.

Devdutt Padikkal's journey to Team India:

Devdutt Padikkal had grabbed everyone's attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 that took place in the UAE.

However, he had always shown his brilliant performance in domestic cricket for the last two or three years. In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, he scored 737 runs in 7 innings at an average of 147.40. He slammed 4 centuries and 3 fifties.

In the earlier season, the left-hander had scored over 700 runs for Karnataka and had become the first player to score over 700 runs in two consecutive seasons of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In IPL, Padikkal has been impressive while opening for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In IPL 2020, he was the highest run-getter for the team in red. The opener scored 473 runs in 15 innings in which there were 5 half-centuries. In IPL 2021, he slammed a brilliant hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).