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Devajit Saikia breaks silence on Asian Games accommodation row; BCCI ready with big move

The BCCI has stepped in amid the Asian Games accommodation row, with board secretary Devajit Saikia addressing concerns over arrangements. Saikia said the board is prepared to build its own system if needed, signalling a firm stance on ensuring proper facilities for India's contingent.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 09:20 AM IST

Devajit Saikia breaks silence on Asian Games accommodation row; BCCI ready with big move
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The BCCI wasted no time tackling the accommodation issues ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Right away, they reached out to the Indian Olympic Association, making it clear they were concerned.

Turns out, India wasn’t the only country worried—several top Asian cricketing nations were already questioning the facilities and lodging planned for both men’s and women’s T20 teams. With the Games running from September 19 to October 3, there was no time for uncertainty.

BCCI’s message to the IOA was straightforward: two players per room isn’t happening. They want single occupancy and they mean it. You can tell the board’s not messing around here. Publicly, though, they’re projecting confidence.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed reporters head-on after a review meeting in Mumbai, insisting the board won’t face any issues in Japan. If something does crop up, he said, BCCI’s ready to jump in and make sure players and staff have everything they need. “If required, BCCI will have its own system in place to provide the best facilities to our players,” Saikia added.

Even with the board’s assurances, it’s clear India’s planning for every scenario. The men’s cricket squad will be staying on a cruise ship, while the women’s team gets a hotel. It’s not the norm, but this year’s Games are a logistical circus. Organisers are dealing with over 17,000 entries—the largest crowd Aichi-Nagoya’s ever seen—so they're spreading athletes across hotels, cruise ships, and temporary housing instead of sticking with the usual athletes’ village.

BCCI isn’t asking for money from the Sports Ministry— they’ll cover the players’ airfare themselves, and everyone’s flying business class. The women’s team arrives September 14 and leaves September 23; the men show up September 21 and fly out October 4.

Japan’s Cricket Association CEO, Naoki Alex Miyaji also tried to ease concerns reminding everyone that hotels are available for teams but it's up to them to make arrangements if they want something else.

On the cricket side, India enters the Games as defending champions in both men’s and women’s T20. Shreyas Iyer will captain the men, supported by head coach VVS Laxman and his team. Laxman has history here—he coached the gold medal run in Hangzhou last year. While he’s busy with the Asian Games squad, Gautam Gambhir remains in charge of the seniors for the home ODI series against the West Indies.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women’s team backed by coach Amol Muzumdar and his assistants.

The women’s team starts straight in the quarterfinals facing host country Japan while the men kick off on September 24. Both squads are a blend of top internationals and up-and-coming stars. Now, it’s on BCCI to keep operations smooth so the teams can focus on the one thing that matters: bringing both golds back from Japan.

Also read| Wasim Jaffer slams Rinku Singh's omission vs Afghanistan, questions India's team selection

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