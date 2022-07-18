Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

ICC ODI Rankings: Despite series win against England, India maintain 3rd spot

With the victory, India now has 109 rating points in the Men’s ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

ICC ODI Rankings: Despite series win against England, India maintain 3rd spot
Team India

India's phenomenal run to winning the series continues as the side, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, went on to win the ODI series against England 2-1.

READ | Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam: Cricketers who have come in support of Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya both proved to be the protagonists in the final game as their 113-run partnership helped the Men in a Blue chase down the target of 260 with 47 balls to spare at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With the victory, India now has 109 rating points in the Men’s ICC ODI Team Rankings. They continue to maintain the third spot and are 3 rating points ahead of fourth-placed Pakistan.

New Zealand is at the top of the table with 128 ratings while England is in second place with 121 rating points. South Africa is sitting on the sixth spot but has a chance to overtake Pakistan when they visit England for a 3-match ODI series. Latest Men’s 

India's next assignment is against West Indies, and even if they whitewash the Windies side, they would not be able to overtake the second-placed English side. However, the victory would surely create a bigger gap between them and the rest of the pack.

ICC ODI Team Rankings:

1 New Zealand: 15 matches 1,913 points 128 rating

2 England: 25 matches 3,025 points 121 rating

3 India: 25 matches 2,725 points 109 rating

4 Pakistan: 19 matches 2,005 points 106 rating

5 Australia: 23 matches 2,325 points 101 rating

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ICET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.