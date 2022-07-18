ICC ODI Rankings: Despite series win against England, India maintain 3rd spot

Team India

India's phenomenal run to winning the series continues as the side, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, went on to win the ODI series against England 2-1.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya both proved to be the protagonists in the final game as their 113-run partnership helped the Men in a Blue chase down the target of 260 with 47 balls to spare at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With the victory, India now has 109 rating points in the Men’s ICC ODI Team Rankings. They continue to maintain the third spot and are 3 rating points ahead of fourth-placed Pakistan.

New Zealand is at the top of the table with 128 ratings while England is in second place with 121 rating points. South Africa is sitting on the sixth spot but has a chance to overtake Pakistan when they visit England for a 3-match ODI series. Latest Men’s

India's next assignment is against West Indies, and even if they whitewash the Windies side, they would not be able to overtake the second-placed English side. However, the victory would surely create a bigger gap between them and the rest of the pack.

ICC ODI Team Rankings:

1 New Zealand: 15 matches 1,913 points 128 rating

2 England: 25 matches 3,025 points 121 rating

3 India: 25 matches 2,725 points 109 rating

4 Pakistan: 19 matches 2,005 points 106 rating

5 Australia: 23 matches 2,325 points 101 rating