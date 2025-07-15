Despite Ravindra Jadeja's brave resistance against England at Lord's, Indian all-rounder joins elite list of Indian Test stars

Ravindra Jadeja played a stellar knock against England in the fourth innings of the Lord's Test and remained unbeaten to the end. He scored 61 runs off 181 balls.

India and England's encounter at the iconic Lord's will be one to be remembered for years. Both teams scored nearly 400 runs in the first innings and struggled to touch even 200 in the second. But in the end, the home side clinched the game by 22 runs, taking a lead in the series 2-1. For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fought till the end, but it all went in vain. He was the only batter who remained unbeaten in the fourth innings for India, with 61 runs on board off 181 balls. With this knock, he etched his name in the record books along with legendary players like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rishabh Pant, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list of Indian Test players

Jadeja continued to prove his worth as a specialist batter in the middle order as he completed 7,000 runs after he scored two 50-plus knocks. The player completed his 7,000 international runs. In the 361 international matches, Jadeja has scored 7,018 runs with an average of 33.41, which includes 4 centuries and 39 fifties.

In Tests, he has 3,697 runs to his name, which includes 4 centuries and 26 half-centuries. Four of these 50s came in the ongoing Test series against England, and there are still two games left. Before him, only two Indian batters had four consecutive 50-plus scores: Sourav Ganguly in 2002 and Rishabh Pant in (2022 and 2025)

Talking about India's next Test match against England, it will be played after a gap of 8 days on July 23 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.