Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni on Sunday once again proved his mettle during the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He smashed a brilliant 74 off just 40 deliveries against the Punjab side, which included five boundaries and five sixes. However, despite his magnificent effort, LSG fell short by 37 runs, finishing at 199/7 in Dharamsala. On the personal front, Ayush Badoni scripted a record of most 50+ innings for LSG from the No. 5 position or lower, with six such innings to his name. After the last match, he now stands ahead of Nicholas Pooran, who has five 50+ innings, while Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis have two each, and Arshad Khan has one.

Not only this, but with his stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, he has become the third-highest scorer ever for Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul leads the chart with 1,410 runs, followed by Nicholas Pooran with 1,267. Ayush Badoni has surely become a reliable resource in the middle order for LSG, which is very much required at this stage of IPL 2025.

Deets about PBKS vs LSG match

Batting first, Punjab Kings managed to put another 200+ target for their opponent, which included a stellar 91 off 48 balls by Prabhsimran Singh. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 45 runs off 25 balls while Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis' cameos in the death overs led the Punjab side to post 236/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 237, only Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni put up a fight as they put up an 81-run stand, as LSG suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings. The top order of LSG, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Rishabh Pant failed to give a good start to the team, which led to this defeat.

With this win, PBKS secured the second spot in the Points Table with 7 wins, three losses, and one No Result, giving them 15 points. On the other hand, LSG is in the 7th spot with 5 wins and 6 losses, giving them 10 points.