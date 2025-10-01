Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story

ICC unveiled its latest T20I rankings and in the batting and bowling department, Indian players - Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarhty - are at the top. However, in the all-rounder rankings, Hardik Pandya lost his top spot to Pakistan's Saim Ayub, who was dismissed on a duck 4 times in Asia Cup.

Even after showcasing the worst of batting performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has toppled Hardik Pandya in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings and secured the top spot. This is because he was in excellent touch with the ball and scalped eight wickets in the continental tournament, following which he rose four spots and overtook Pandya in the ICC rankings.

ICC T20I All-Rounder rankings

Saim Ayub - Pakistan Hardik Pandya - India Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan Dipendra Singh Airee - Nepal Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka Roston Chase - West Indies Liam Livingstone - England Marcus Stoinis - Australia Axar Patel - India



Apart from these, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in history books as he is now the number one T20I batter in the world in the latest ICC rankings. Abhishek reached a rating of 926 points, following his stellar half-century against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025, surpassing England's Dawid Malan.

For those unversed, Abhishek made his T20I debut last year, and he has proved his mettle throughout with his bat, surpassing even his teammates, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, in the ratings.

ICC T20I Batter rankings

Abhishek Sharma -India England - Phil Salt Tilak Varma - India Jos Buttler - England Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka Travis Head - Australia Tim Seifert - New Zealand Suryakumar Yadav - India Kusal Perera - Sri Lanka Tim David - Australia

Varun Chakaravarthy remained No 1 in the Bowling department in the format. He picked up 7 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.

ICC T20I Bowler rankings