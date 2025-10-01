Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story

ICC unveiled its latest T20I rankings and in the batting and bowling department, Indian players - Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarhty - are at the top. However, in the all-rounder rankings, Hardik Pandya lost his top spot to Pakistan's Saim Ayub, who was dismissed on a duck 4 times in Asia Cup.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story
Saim Ayub was dismissed on a duck four times in the Asia Cup 2025
Even after showcasing the worst of batting performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has toppled Hardik Pandya in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings and secured the top spot. This is because he was in excellent touch with the ball and scalped eight wickets in the continental tournament, following which he rose four spots and overtook Pandya in the ICC rankings.

 

ICC T20I All-Rounder rankings

 

  1. Saim Ayub - Pakistan
  2. Hardik Pandya - India
  3. Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan
  4. Dipendra Singh Airee - Nepal
  5. Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe
  6. Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka
  7. Roston Chase - West Indies
  8. Liam Livingstone - England
  9. Marcus Stoinis - Australia
  10. Axar Patel - India


Apart from these, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name in history books as he is now the number one T20I batter in the world in the latest ICC rankings. Abhishek reached a rating of 926 points, following his stellar half-century against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025, surpassing England's Dawid Malan.

 

For those unversed, Abhishek made his T20I debut last year, and he has proved his mettle throughout with his bat, surpassing even his teammates, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, in the ratings.

 

ICC T20I Batter rankings

 

  1. Abhishek Sharma -India
  2. England - Phil Salt
  3. Tilak Varma - India
  4. Jos Buttler - England
  5. Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka
  6. Travis Head - Australia
  7. Tim Seifert - New Zealand
  8. Suryakumar Yadav - India
  9. Kusal Perera - Sri Lanka
  10. Tim David - Australia

 

Varun Chakaravarthy remained No 1 in the Bowling department in the format. He picked up 7 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.

 

ICC T20I Bowler rankings

 

  1. Varun Chakaravarthy - India
  2. Jacob Duffy - New Zealand
  3. Adam Zampa - Australia
  4. Akeal Hosein - West Indies
  5. Adil Rashid - England
  6. Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka
  7. Abrar Ahmed - Pakistan
  8. Nuwan Thushara - Sri Lanka
  9. Rashid Khan - Afghanistan
  10. Nathan Ellis - Australia
