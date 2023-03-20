'Despite 13 successful years in IPL…’: Ex-CSK star reveals his brutally honest chat with Dhoni

Source: Twitter

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa revealed an unknown story about MS Dhoni that happened right before the 14th edition of the IPL. Uthappa disclosed how Dhoni is open to his teammates and says things straight on their faces.



Uthappa, who is currently playing for Indian Maharajas in the Legend League Cricket in Doha, said, “MS is a very open person. He does not hesitate in speaking the truth, even if it hurts you. I remember when I was signed by CSK in the auction, he called me and said, ‘I am not sure if you’ll get a chance to play because the season is still far away and I haven’t given it any thought. If you do end up playing, I will let you know.’ By now, I had enjoyed 13 successful years in the IPL. Still, he told me to my face what he had to do. I still appreciate that a lot”.



“In the first season, I saw everyone in the squad calling him Mahi bhai. I went up to him and asked if I should call him Mahi bhai too. He dismissed it saying, call me what you want, it makes no difference. Please call me Mahi only,” he concluded while talking to jio cinema.



CSK signed the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman in 2021 where the Karnataka batter made key contributions in almost every game which helped the team to lift the trophy for the 4th time. The 37-year-old replaced the left-hand middle-order batsman Suresh Raina from the playing XI.



IPL 13 is scheduled to begin from March 31. The opening clash will be between the defending champion Gujarat Giants and 4 times champions Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad.