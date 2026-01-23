Border 2 Ending explained: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry make cameo appearence, reprise their roles from original? Here's the truth
'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli
Amrit Bharat Weekly Express: Nagercoil–Mangaluru regular service starts Jan 27; Know timings, routes
U19 World Cup 2026, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV, online?
Sheikh Hasina attacks Yunus in first public address in exile, calls for overthrow of 'puppet regime' in Bangladesh
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Meet 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar, youngest entrepreneur at Suniel Shetty's show, pitches his idea for Rs 2 crore, secures...
IND vs NZ: Why is Axar Patel not playing 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Raipur?
J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in joint operation by army-police in Kathua, search operation continues
Did Shashi Tharoor skip Congress meet over Rahul Gandhi snub? Party denies rift, details here
Assi: Taapsee Pannu to score hattrick with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk, Thappad, turns lawyer to fight crime, trailer out, but with a catch
CRICKET
The woman involved in the viral hand-grabbing incident with Rohit Sharma has now issued a public apology and appealed for help from both Rohit and Virat Kohli. Calling it a “desperate attempt,” she expressed regret over her actions and sought support amid growing backlash.
A woman made headlines after causing a security scare by grabbing Rohit Sharma’s hand when she breached security. This incident occurred as Rohit was entering the team hotel in Indore during the ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit was quite surprised by the unexpected encounter.
The woman has since disclosed that she approached the former Indian captain in hopes of drawing attention to her child's dire situation. Her daughter is battling an illness, and the required injection costs a staggering Rs. 9 crore.
In a subsequent video, the woman made a heartfelt appeal to both Rohit and Virat Kohli, asking for their assistance in saving her child. She also expressed her apologies for grabbing Rohit’s hand and pulling him along. In the same video, she revealed her identity and shared her troubling circumstances.
A woman suddenly dodged the security and ran towards Rohit Sharma, grabbed his hand, and started shouting "help, help" at team hotel in Indore during indvnz match two days ago.— (@rushiii_12) January 20, 2026
A few days ago, a similar woman had also gone to Elvish Yadav with her child. She was asking for help,… pic.twitter.com/AUXkqaC8jp
“My name is Sarita Sharma. My daughter, Anika, is suffering from a serious illness, and to save her, we need an injection that costs Rs 9 crore and has to be imported from America. We have been organising small camps to raise funds, and so far, we have managed to collect Rs 4.1 crore. We are running out of time," she said.
“Yesterday, during the India-New Zealand match, we tried to reach out to cricketers in the hope of getting some help. We also set up a donation camp during the match, but it was not enough. I was trying to meet Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they have been helping children. In a desperate attempt to save my child, I went to the hotel where Rohit Sharma was staying. Emotions got the better of me, and I ended up grabbing his hand."
“I want to appeal to Virat sir and Rohit sir. You may not be aware of what I was trying to do. I was not there to click any selfies; I just want to save my child’s life. I also want to apologise to the authorities for my actions. I did not know what else to do. I request Virat and Rohit that if they receive my message, please help me," she added.
It remains uncertain whether the cricketers will respond to her plea. Currently, there are no reports indicating that either Rohit or Kohli has reacted to her request.
Returning to the match, India faced a defeat by 41 runs, resulting in the loss of the series 2-1. This marked New Zealand’s first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil. Rohit scored only 11 runs, while Virat Kohli delivered an impressive performance with 124 runs.
Also read| BCCI advised to sack Shubman Gill, reappoint Rohit Sharma as ODI captain for 2027 World Cup