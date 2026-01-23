FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli

The woman involved in the viral hand-grabbing incident with Rohit Sharma has now issued a public apology and appealed for help from both Rohit and Virat Kohli. Calling it a “desperate attempt,” she expressed regret over her actions and sought support amid growing backlash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 09:33 PM IST

A woman made headlines after causing a security scare by grabbing Rohit Sharma’s hand when she breached security. This incident occurred as Rohit was entering the team hotel in Indore during the ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit was quite surprised by the unexpected encounter.

The woman has since disclosed that she approached the former Indian captain in hopes of drawing attention to her child's dire situation. Her daughter is battling an illness, and the required injection costs a staggering Rs. 9 crore.

In a subsequent video, the woman made a heartfelt appeal to both Rohit and Virat Kohli, asking for their assistance in saving her child. She also expressed her apologies for grabbing Rohit’s hand and pulling him along. In the same video, she revealed her identity and shared her troubling circumstances.

“My name is Sarita Sharma. My daughter, Anika, is suffering from a serious illness, and to save her, we need an injection that costs Rs 9 crore and has to be imported from America. We have been organising small camps to raise funds, and so far, we have managed to collect Rs 4.1 crore. We are running out of time," she said.

“Yesterday, during the India-New Zealand match, we tried to reach out to cricketers in the hope of getting some help. We also set up a donation camp during the match, but it was not enough. I was trying to meet Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they have been helping children. In a desperate attempt to save my child, I went to the hotel where Rohit Sharma was staying. Emotions got the better of me, and I ended up grabbing his hand."

“I want to appeal to Virat sir and Rohit sir. You may not be aware of what I was trying to do. I was not there to click any selfies; I just want to save my child’s life. I also want to apologise to the authorities for my actions. I did not know what else to do. I request Virat and Rohit that if they receive my message, please help me," she added.

It remains uncertain whether the cricketers will respond to her plea. Currently, there are no reports indicating that either Rohit or Kohli has reacted to her request.

Returning to the match, India faced a defeat by 41 runs, resulting in the loss of the series 2-1. This marked New Zealand’s first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil. Rohit scored only 11 runs, while Virat Kohli delivered an impressive performance with 124 runs.

