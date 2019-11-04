Deodhar Trophy 2019 Final: Shahbaz Nadeem and Kedar Jadhav help India B beat India C by 51 runs in Ranchi

India B took on India C in the final of the Deodhar Trophy 2019 on Monday (November 4) at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Parthiv Patel, the India B skipper, upon winning the toss decided to bat first.

However, his side got off to a sticky start after losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and Patel himself getting dismissed after scoring just 14 runs.

But the B side did bounce back quickly thanks to Kedar Jadhav's magnificent knock of 86 runs (4 fours and 4 sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 54-run innings (5 fours and 1 six).

Other key contributors with the bat-like Vijay Shankar, who played a 33-ball 45-run innings K Gowtham also staying 35* off 10 balls helped India B reach 283/7 in 50 overs.

India C bowlers were decent on the day with Ishan Porel picking up five wickets and Jalaj Saxena and Akshar Patel picked a wicket each for their troubles.

On the chase, India C lost their skipper Shubman Gill for just 1-run with Mayank Agarwal also departing early for 28. Priyam Garg was the only light with the bat for the India C side, who smashed 74 rubs off 77 balls (8 fours and 1 six).

Other players like Akshar Patel (38) Markande (27) and Jalaj (37) all contributing with the bat. However, that wasn't enough in the end as India C managed to score 232/9 in 50 overs.

Shahbaz Nadeem's 4/34 and Mohammed Siraj's 2/43 were changing bowling figures as India B came out victorious by 51 runs and were crowned as the 2019 Deodhar Trophy champions.