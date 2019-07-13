Denmark vs Finland 2nd T20: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Denmark is set to take on Finland for two T20Is matches, on July 13, 2019. Both matches will be played at Svanholm Park ground in Brondby. Denmark are currently ranked 27th in the World in the global T20I rankings, while Finland are ranked 65th.

Denmark beat Finland in the first of the two T20Is matches being played between the sides. Denmark won by 1 run in a thriller that went down to the very last ball of the match.

Denmark had scored 117 runs in batting first. In reply, Finland could reach only 116 runs for 7 in 20 overs. Captain Nathan Collins scored 53 but fell in the final over as Finland failed to cross the line.

1st T20I: Denmark 117 all out in 18.3 overs (Hamid Shah 36, Zameer Khan 27*, Nurul Huda 3/11, Aniketh Pushthay 2/26) beat Finland 116/7 in 20 overs (Nathan Collins 53, Aravind Mohan 28, Delawar Khan 2/21, Oliver Hald 2/25)

Denmark vs Finland 1st T20: Full Scorecard

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I match:

Where and when is the Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I final match being played?

The Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) match will be played on July 13, 2019 at Svanholm Park.

What time does the Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I match begin?

The Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T2oI match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast for Denmark vs Finland(DEN vs FIN) matches in India.

How and where to watch online Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I live streaming?

Unfortunately, there will be no livestream broadcast for Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) match.

Where to get Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I live score and updates?

Denmark vs Finland (DEN vs FIN) 2nd T20I live score will be on DNAIndia. For live scorecard click HERE!

Denmark vs Finland Full Squad

Denmark Squad: Hamid Shah (C), Anique Uddin, Taranjit Bharaj, Mads Henruksen, Zameer Khan, Rizwan Mahmood, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Jino Jojo, Abdul Hashmi. Anders Bulow, Freddie Klokker, Bashir Shah, Jonas Henriksen, Basit Raja, Omar Hayat, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan.

Finland Squad: Nathan Collins (c) , Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Vanraaj Padhaal, Md Nurul Huda, Aniketh Pusthay, Jonathan Scamans, Maneesh Chauhan, Hariharan Dandapani, Shoaib Qureshi, Tonmoy Saha, Ahdul Ghafar, Mohammad Rehman, Amjad Sher, Sanju Shrestha, Adnan Syed.