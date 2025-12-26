Denied batting, man brings tractor! Village cricket match in Andhra Pradesh turns chaotic; video goes viral
A bizarre incident from Andhra Pradesh has gone viral after a man, denied a chance to bat during a village cricket match, drove a tractor onto the ground and began ploughing it. The unusual protest stunned players and spectators, with the video spreading rapidly on social media.
A cheerful village cricket match took an unexpected and comical twist when a player, frustrated at not having the opportunity to bat, chose to express his feelings in the most unconventional manner. This incident unfolded during a friendly local game, where enthusiasm often surpasses strict rules and everyone eagerly anticipates their turn at the bat.
However, on this particular day, one individual found himself disheartened after the innings concluded without him having faced a single ball. Instead of confronting his teammates or the officials, he quietly left the field.
What happened next left both players and spectators in shock, followed by amusement. Moments later, the man returned, not wielding a bat, but driving a tractor. He began to plough the entire field next to the cricket ground, turning a simple sporting letdown into an unforgettable village event. The sight of a tractor steadily moving across the field while the match was paused quickly elicited laughter from everyone present.
Watch the video here:
#viralvideo
. pic.twitter.com/YPhgAiPlMg— greatandhra (@greatandhranews) December 26, 2025
Soon, videos and photos of the incident started to circulate, with viewers enjoying the humor and spontaneity that only grassroots sports can offer. What began as mild annoyance transformed into a scene that beautifully illustrated the charm of village cricket, where passion runs deep and reactions can be as inventive as they are entertaining.
The "tractor protest" has ignited a flurry of responses on the internet. Although numerous users found the over-the-top reaction amusing, dubbing it the "ultimate village cricket drama," some highlighted the risks faced by the players in close proximity.
