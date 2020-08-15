Demise of Karan Tiwari is such a reality check: R Ashwin mourns Mumbai-based cricketer's death

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandra Ashwin condoled the sudden demise of upcoming cricketer Karan Tiwari, who committed suicide on Monday at his Mumbai residence.

Popularly referred to as ‘Junior Steyn’ due to the identical bowling action as that of South African stunner, Dale Steyn, Karan was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room.

According to reports, the 27-year-old's family were suspicious after he kept his room locked for a long period of time.

However, they forced to open his bedroom door after their questions went unheard.

Police cited the same reason, that Karan was under depression because he couldn’t get through any of the eight IPL teams which is set to commence from September 19 in the UAE.

According to BCCI rules, only if a player has represented state team, he is eligible to contest for the IPL auction. Crictracker added that Karan had a fair experience of bowling to IPL teams at Mumbai Indians’ (MI) home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.

Reacting to this unfortunate event, Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: "The demise of the Mumbai based cricketer is such a reality check, he decided to end his life because he couldn’t take rejection. The future lies with the youth of today and they must be taught to accept rejection as a part of the journey called life."

"People who are going after success in cricket or any other field for that matter, must be shown different career options all through their school and college life," he further tweeted.

According to Karan’s past records, he wasn’t able to make a mark at the state level but continued playing for club cricket and also represented at the local level