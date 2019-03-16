Delusional much? Pak cricket fans 'demand' ICC ban cricket in New Zealand

Cricket-mad fans from Pakistan have furiously been using Twitter to ask if the International Cricket Council (ICC) will ban International cricket in New Zealand after the Christchurch terror attack on Friday.

In 2009, the Sri Lanka team was attacked during their tour of Pakistan. Seven people were killed in the attack, although, the Sri Lanka cricket team was safe. After this, the cricketing body banned international cricket in Pakistan.

"Will New Zealand now be written and read terrorist country?," a Twitter user asked.

Another user asked: "Will the ICC ban New Zealand from hosting cricket or that restriction is only for Pakistan?"

"Terror attack on Srilankan team in Pakistan, World: Ban cricket in Pakistan; Massive terrorist attack on a mosque in Newzeland, World: Oops 404 Error" a tweet read.

A user while comparing the Pakistan attack with New Zealand attack wrote "Yes but you should know that there were no casualties during the attack on Sri Lanka Cricket team 10 years back but doors of cricket were shut down till now. Now if the International Matches are held in New Zealand, how you will justify 10 years and ongoing ban on Pakistan."

Another user compared both the incidents and tweeted, "It was wrong back then (when they banned cricket in Pakistan) and it is wrong today (to demand a ban on cricket in NZ)"

"Ban cricket in New Zealand as it was banned in Pakistan earlier.....! But the world will not do it because it is not Muslim country...!" another user wrote.

ICC has already released a statement, on their website, condemning the incident: "Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch. Both teams, staff and match officials are safe and the ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match."

Bangladesh Cricket team was on their way to the Masjid Al Noor to offer Friday prayers when the incident took place.

"We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque. I would say we were really lucky. Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque. This could then have been a massive incident." ESPN Cricinfo quoted team manager Khaled Mashud, as saying.

The shooter brutally attacked two mosques in Christchurch and at least 49 people were killed. The attacker, Brenton Tarrant, 28, was arrested and has been charged with murder.