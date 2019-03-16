Delusional much? Pak cricket fans 'demand' ICC ban cricket in New Zealand

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeCricket

Cricket

Delusional much? Pak cricket fans 'demand' ICC ban cricket in New Zealand

Cricket-mad fans from Pakistan have furiously been using Twitter to ask if the International Cricket Council (ICC) will ban International cricket in New Zealand after the Christchurch terror attack on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 07:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket-mad fans from Pakistan have furiously been using Twitter to ask if the International Cricket Council (ICC) will ban International cricket in New Zealand after the Christchurch terror attack on Friday.

In 2009, the Sri Lanka team was attacked during their tour of Pakistan. Seven people were killed in the attack, although, the Sri Lanka cricket team was safe. After this, the cricketing body banned international cricket in Pakistan.

"Will New Zealand now be written and read terrorist country?," a Twitter user asked.

Another user asked: "Will the ICC ban New Zealand from hosting cricket or that restriction is only for Pakistan?"

"Terror attack on Srilankan team in Pakistan, World: Ban cricket in Pakistan; Massive terrorist attack on a mosque in Newzeland, World: Oops 404 Error" a tweet read.

A user while comparing the Pakistan attack with New Zealand attack wrote "Yes but you should know that there were no casualties during the attack on Sri Lanka Cricket team 10 years back but doors of cricket were shut down till now. Now if the International Matches are held in New Zealand, how you will justify 10 years and ongoing ban on Pakistan."

Another user compared both the incidents and tweeted, "It was wrong back then (when they banned cricket in Pakistan) and it is wrong today (to demand a ban on cricket in NZ)"

"Ban cricket in New Zealand as it was banned in Pakistan earlier.....! But the world will not do it because it is not Muslim country...!" another user wrote.

ICC has already released a statement, on their website, condemning the incident: "Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch. Both teams, staff and match officials are safe and the ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match."

Bangladesh Cricket team was on their way to the Masjid Al Noor to offer Friday prayers when the incident took place.

"We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque. I would say we were really lucky. Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque. This could then have been a massive incident." ESPN Cricinfo quoted team manager Khaled Mashud, as saying.

The shooter brutally attacked two mosques in Christchurch and at least 49 people were killed. The attacker, Brenton Tarrant, 28, was arrested and has been charged with murder. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and to share with your loved ones

    Hartalika Teej 2023: 5 mouth-watering traditional sweet recipes to relish on the festival

    Weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai; ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule

    IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

    Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE