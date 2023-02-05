Search icon
Delhi court restrains Shikhar Dhawan's estranged wife from defaming cricketer

Shikhar Dhawan had filed a plea against Aesha Mukerji claiming that his estranged wife had been threatening him to ruin his career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan | File Photo

Team India star Shikhar Dhawan's estranged wife Aesha Mukerji was restrained from defaming him by Delhi's Patiala House Court. The family court passed an order directing Mukerji, an Australian national, not to post anything defamatory on social media against the cricketer or speak anything that could tarnish Dhawan's reputation

The court order came on a plea by Dhawan alleging that his estranged wife had been threatening to ruin his career. She even circulated defamatory messages to the owner of IPL team Delhi Capitals, Dheeraj Malholtra, aiming to tarnish his reputation, Dhawan claimed in the plea. The court restrained Dhawan's estranged wife from levelling defamatory allegations against the cricketer.

Judge Harish Kumar, however, said that Mukerji cannot be restrained from logding with concerned authority, if she had "real" grievances against the cricketer. Dhawan and Mukerji have a son who is in the mother's custody in Australia. 

However, the judge said, "She can certainly be restrained from sharing her grievance against him (Dhawan) with her friends, relatives, peers of parties as well as from making it public even before approaching the appropriate authority."

"In these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievances against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him in social media, print media or to any other forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties," he added.

(Inputs from IANS)


 

