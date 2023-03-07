Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023: Check Dream 11, fantasy team predictions

Delhi Capitals had a dream start to the Women’s Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore, defeating them by 60 runs. DC set a monstrous target of 223 runs in their first clash. Tara Norris picked up 1st fifer of the tournament and opener batter M Lanning and Shafali Verma marked the highest 1st wicket partnership of 162 runs.

UP Warriors, on the other hand, had a bunch of star performers too when they defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets in a thrilling last over. Chasing 169, Warriorz’ Grace Harris became a star overnight after her brilliant match winning knock of 59 in just 26 balls and Kiran Navgire had everyone’s attention after scoring a half century.

Two of the strongest teams, DC and UPW will be meeting on Tuesday (March 7) at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai after gaining a magnificent triumph in their inaugural matches. The match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will start at IST 7:30 pm and will be available on the Jio Cinema (website and app) and Sports 18 channels on TV.

Probable XI for Today’s match



Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizzane Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhari Reddy, Radha Yadav.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophia Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani.