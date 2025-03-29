DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what promises to be a thrilling first match of the doubleheader on Sunday, March 30.

This much-anticipated game will kick off at 3:30 PM at the renowned Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. DC is coming off a strong start to their season, thanks to a stellar performance from Ashutosh Sharma. However, they know there are still some areas to improve, especially when it comes to their bowling against SRH.

On the other hand, the 2016 IPL winners Hyderabad are hoping to rebound from a difficult loss to LSG in which they failed to set a competitive score. Despite the latest setback, they are anticipated to remain with their strategy. The last time these two clubs played in the 2024 season, it was a nail-biting high-scoring game with over 470 runs scored.

Live Streaming details

When will DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, March 30. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Vizag is flat with short boundaries and a fast outfield, making it favorable for high-scoring matches. Dew may be a factor, and teams have a good chance of successfully chasing a big target here.

Weather report

The weather in Vizag on Sunday afternoon will be good with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees and humidity around 60-65 percent.

