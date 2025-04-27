DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 46th match of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a highly anticipated match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 27th, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Following a convincing victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on the road, DC have moved closer to securing a spot in the playoffs this season. However, they now face a tough challenge in the form of the in-form RCB.

On the other hand, RCB secured their first home win of the IPL 2025 season in a thrilling high-scoring match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), boosting their chances of reaching the playoffs this year.

While RCB has historically had the upper hand against DC in the IPL, Delhi managed to defeat Bengaluru in their previous encounter this season, setting the stage for an exciting rematch.

Live Streaming details

When will DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, April 27. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs RCBI PL 2025 match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which channels will broadcast DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?



The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi are good for batting and also help spinners occasionally. In the history of the IPL, teams batting first have won 44 times, teams batting second have won 46 times, and one match ended in a no result. The average first innings score at this venue is 168.

Weather report

The weather in Delhi on Sunday evening will be hot with a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be low at 20 percent and there is no chance of rain, guaranteeing a full match.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

