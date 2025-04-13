DC vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have returned to their original home venue and are set to face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 29 of IPL 2025. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 13th.

The revamped DC team, led by Axar Patel has been on a winning streak, securing four consecutive victories in the ongoing season. Their impressive form has made them a formidable force in the tournament.

On the other hand, the five-time champions MI have been struggling to find their footing, currently languishing in eighth place on the points table with just one win and four losses. Hardik Pandya and his team will be eager to turn their fortunes around and bounce back with a win against the in-form DC side in the upcoming match.

Live Streaming details

When will DC vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, April 13. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will DC vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which channels will broadcast DC vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?



The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for being batter-friendly, with high-scoring matches being common. In 89 IPL matches at this ground, the team batting first has won 42 times and the chasing team has won 46 times. The average first innings score is 167 runs.

Weather report

The upcoming match between DC and MI in Delhi is not likely to be affected by rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees with 52 percent humidity.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

