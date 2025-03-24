DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are set to kick off their 2025 season by facing off against each other at Visakhapatnam.

The Delhi Capitals face the Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on March 24. The host team will look to make the most of the favourable conditions at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Under Axar Patel's leadership, the Delhi Capitals have created a formidable squad that includes KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, have a powerful roster that includes Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Shardul Thakur, all of whom are expected to play key roles.

Live Streaming Details

When will DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, March 24. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match be available?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is expected to be a batsman-friendly venue, with average first innings scores around 170. Recent IPL matches at the stadium have seen high-scoring games, such as Delhi Capitals scoring 191/5 and Kolkata Knight Riders posting 272/7. However, teams have also experienced collapses, as seen when Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 166. The upcoming DC vs. LSG match is likely to be high-scoring but teams should be prepared for potential collapses as well.

Weather report

There might be a few daytime showers during the DC vs. LSG match, but overall it should proceed without major rain delays. The high humidity might help fast bowlers. Temperatures will be in the high 20s, making it comfortable for players.

