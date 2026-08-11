FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police over rape allegation: What happened?

Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police in 'rape' case

Toxic, Kantara Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly

Rukmini Vasanth starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly

'Tu Bombay mein show nahi karega': Sonu Nigam recalls his father's strict advice during his early struggle days

Sonu Nigam recalls his father's strict advice during his early struggle days

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police over rape allegation: What happened?

Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel has been arrested by Hooghly Police after a woman accused him of fraud on the false promise of marriage.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 09:21 PM IST

Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police over rape allegation: What happened?
Abhishek Porel was arrested by Hooghly Police on Tuesday. (Screengrab from ANI video)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Porel, Delhi Capitals' star wicket-keeper batter, was arrested on Monday in West Bengal's Hooghly district over a criminal case registered against him on the complaint of a woman alleging fraud under false marriage promises. Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Bhushan Singh stated that a domestic cricketer was taken into custody from Dum Dum in connection with a formal police complaint filed by a woman alleging relationship fraud under false marriage promises.

''In connection with the Mogra Police Station case registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act, the prime accused, namely Abhishek Porel, has been arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum Police Station in connection with the aforesaid case alleging that he cohabited with a woman on the promise of marriage,'' the police official said.

A video of Abhishek Porel being taken to court was shared by news agency ANI.

Take a look

On the other hand, Porel dismissed all the accusations, terming them false. ''The cricketer has denied the allegations, calling them false. Porel, a wicketkeeper-batter for the Delhi Capitals and a key player for the Bengal cricket team, is a resident of Chandannagar, Hooghly. The victim girl lives in Mogra in Hooghly,'' the police official added.

This is a major development that arrived weeks after the Calcutta High Court directed Bengal Police to arrest Porel in connection with the case. The court of the Chief Justice Magistrate of Chuchura in Hooghly district remanded Porel to three days of police custody.

 

As per the ANI report, Porel was brought under arrest from Dum Dum in Kolkata by Mogra Police of Hooghly district. He was produced in the court of the Chief Justice Magistrate of Chuchura.

 

(With ANI inputs)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mirzapur The Movie trailer X review: Fans celebrate Munna Bhaiya's return; say Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan film will be 'pure bhaukaal'
Mirzapur The Movie trailer X review: Netizens call it 'pure bhaukaal'
Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police over rape allegation: What happened?
Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police in 'rape' case
Toxic, Kantara Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly
Rukmini Vasanth starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly
'Tu Bombay mein show nahi karega': Sonu Nigam recalls his father's strict advice during his early struggle days
Sonu Nigam recalls his father's strict advice during his early struggle days
Another Bangladesh moment for Pakistan? Why Balochistan’s August 11 Independence Day celebration matters
Will Balochistan become Pakistan’s next Bangladesh? Aug 11 celebration matters
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement