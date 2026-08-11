Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel arrested by Hooghly Police over rape allegation: What happened?

Delhi Capitals star Abhishek Porel has been arrested by Hooghly Police after a woman accused him of fraud on the false promise of marriage.

Abhishek Porel, Delhi Capitals' star wicket-keeper batter, was arrested on Monday in West Bengal's Hooghly district over a criminal case registered against him on the complaint of a woman alleging fraud under false marriage promises. Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Bhushan Singh stated that a domestic cricketer was taken into custody from Dum Dum in connection with a formal police complaint filed by a woman alleging relationship fraud under false marriage promises.

''In connection with the Mogra Police Station case registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act, the prime accused, namely Abhishek Porel, has been arrested from Emami City under Dum Dum Police Station in connection with the aforesaid case alleging that he cohabited with a woman on the promise of marriage,'' the police official said.

A video of Abhishek Porel being taken to court was shared by news agency ANI.

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#WATCH | Hooghly, West Bengal: Hooghly Rural SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh- In connection with Mogra PS Case No. 346/26, registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act, the prime accused, namely Abhishek Porel (Cricketer) has been arrested from Emami City under Dum… pic.twitter.com/RR4K9vuI7G — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

On the other hand, Porel dismissed all the accusations, terming them false. ''The cricketer has denied the allegations, calling them false. Porel, a wicketkeeper-batter for the Delhi Capitals and a key player for the Bengal cricket team, is a resident of Chandannagar, Hooghly. The victim girl lives in Mogra in Hooghly,'' the police official added.

This is a major development that arrived weeks after the Calcutta High Court directed Bengal Police to arrest Porel in connection with the case. The court of the Chief Justice Magistrate of Chuchura in Hooghly district remanded Porel to three days of police custody.

As per the ANI report, Porel was brought under arrest from Dum Dum in Kolkata by Mogra Police of Hooghly district. He was produced in the court of the Chief Justice Magistrate of Chuchura.

(With ANI inputs)