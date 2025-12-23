Delhi Capitals replace Meg Lanning with THIS star player ahead of WPL 2026, her name is...

For the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Delhi Capitals have appointed a new leader for the squad, who also played a vital role in the recently concluded Women's World Cup knockouts.

Delhi Capitals (DC) announced the appointment of a new skipper for the upcoming season of Women's Premier League (WPL), and she is none other than India's World Cup hero, Jemimah Rodrigues. DC showcased their trust in Jemimah since the auction, as she was their first pick at the event. The co-owner of Delhi Capitals and founder of JSW Sports said, ''Jemimah has been with us since day one, and there was never any doubt that she would one day captain the team. Beyond her on-field heroics, her infectious smile and boundless energy have made her a much-loved presence in the dressing room, and I am confident she will lead the squad exceptionally well.''

''Her magical innings against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final was truly inspiring, and we are immensely proud to have her represent Delhi Capitals and now lead the team. I wish her the very best as she starts this new chapter with us, and I am certain she will excel in this role and help us cross the line after three consecutive finals,'' he added.

Jemimah Rodrigues' first reaction after becoming DC skipper

Talking about her new role in DC, Jemimah said, ''It is an absolute honour • to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL. I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals.''

''This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part.of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I cannot wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years,'' she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are set to begin their WPL 2026 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.